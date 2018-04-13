Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Jet Back to LA After Khloe Gives Birth

And they’re out! Part of Khloé Kardashian’s birthing team jetsetting out of Cleveland and back to Los Angeles now that she’s successfully birthed her baby girl.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian boarded their private jet Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, reports TMZ, which captured photos of the sisters boarding the plane that can be seen here.

The two look like they’re ready for some rest after what was surely a long day, with the newest Kardashian baby being born around 4 a.m. Thursday. Kim was clad in a yellow long sleeve shirt and gray leggings, while Kourtney looked sporty in her matching gray sweats.

The sisters, along with Kris Jenner and Khloé’s best friend, Malika Haqq all jetted to the expectant mother’s side Wednesday, when she started going into labor.

The group of women were needed not only for the birth of Khloé’s first baby, but also for support amid newly-surfaced videos of her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with multiple other women during her pregnancy — kissing some, groping another and even returning to a hotel with one.

Despite the scandal, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly by Khloé’s side for the birth of their child.

For better or for worse, Khloé may be willing to try and make things work with the father of her child.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

They continued: “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now.”

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source added. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

