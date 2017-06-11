Kim Kardashian’s Derriere Looks Completely Different In Latest Instagram Video

The ever-changing body of Kim Kardashian has struck again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram sharing a boomerang of her derriere, which looked drastically different from pics of the reality star in the past.

Her butt, dare we even say it, looked a lot smaller than usual. She captioned the photo with a simple “cheers,” which was perfect as the short video showed the reality starlet downing a drink.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Unveils More Details About Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Chimes In

Also, it seems that she has some sort of promotion going on with Casamigos, because she posted three post in a row, not to mention a few Instagram stories, of her “drinking” it.

Here’s the boomerang of Kim’s bootyrang:

cheers! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Her booty definitely looks different. Maybe it’s the angle? Maybe it’s a new workout regime? Or maybe, as everyone suspected, the photos of Kim’s butt in Mexico were some sort of weird publicity stunt. You never know with the Kardashians.

More: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos of North and Saint

Kim looks amazing no matter what her size, but it definitely would be weird to see her without her signature curvaceous bottom. Of course, that said, Kim’s style and body seem to change with the wind, so what she has going on today may be gone tomorrow.