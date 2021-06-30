Kim Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Cutout Dress to Visit the Vatican

✖

Kim Kardashian has been living it up in Italy as of late. During her trip, Kardashian visited Vatican City to take a tour of the Vatican, per PEOPLE. But, her attire for the excursion is turning heads.

PEOPLE reported that Kardashian took a tour of the Vatican alongside supermodel Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack. Of course, she didn't disappoint in the fashion department when it came to her attire for the event. Kardashian, who had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, donned a form-fitting white lace gown with cutouts at the hips. She also wore silver-framed sunglasses and strappy heels.

Kim Kardashian visiting Vatican City , June 2021 pic.twitter.com/3cCF4QUsPg — detty (@0ddette) June 29, 2021

Kardashian's ensemble certainly got many people talking, as they raised concerns that her dress was inappropriate to wear in the Vatican. As Buzzfeed pointed out, many individuals are already criticizing Kardashian for her outfit. One person wrote, @VaticanNews so every other woman on Earth has to cover shoulders in order to even walk into the Vatican. Yet @KimKardashian strolls in wearing see through toilet paper and all’s good?!? #oneruleforthem." Another wrote, "How disrespectful of Kim Kardashian to show up at the Vatican with that outfit."

Even though Kardashian wore this form-fitting outfit to the Vatican, she did make sure to adhere to the sacred location's dress code. PEOPLE noted that the Sistine Chapel has a strict dress code and that visitors are not allowed to enter in "low cut or sleeveless clothing." In order to adhere to this dress code, Kardashian carried a trench coat with her. She presumably wore the coat when she was inside to cover her dress.

PEOPLE also reported that it's unclear whether the reality star was in Europe for business or simply for a vacation. She traveled to Italy with her glam squad, which includes makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton. The trio even visited the Colosseum together in Rome, as they posed for a photo together in front of the grand locale. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a Bevza long-sleeve bodysuit, high-waisted shorts, and flip-flop kitten heels. Dedivanovic posted a photo on Instagram from their excursion, which he captioned with, "Glam fam reunited in Rome @kimkardashian@chrisappleton1#makeupbymario."