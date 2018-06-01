Kim Kardashian Feeling ‘Very Hopeful’ After Meeting With President Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about what it was like inside her meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star opened up about her Wednesday visit to the Oval Office, during which she advocated on behalf of a 62-year-old woman sentenced to life for a nonviolent drug offense.

“I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice [Johnson],” Kardashian told Mic in an interview Thursday. “He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

“I went in, me and Shawn [Holley], to really talk to the president about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to,” she continued. “The president seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared [Kushner] has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward.”

Kushner has been in talks with Kardashian to set up a meeting about Johnson’s clemency plea after she was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

Kardashian said she decided to stand for Johnson after seeing her story on Twitter.

“It was just that simple connection. I don’t have a personal experience with prison myself, but I believe in family, and her family was torn apart by choices that she made 21 and a half years ago,” she told Mic. “I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison.”

“She has a job waiting for her. She has a home to go to, and she has such a great supportive family,” Kardashian continued. “I think that in life everyone makes mistakes and she really deserves a second chance.”

Mic cameras captured a moment at the end of their interview when Kardashian called Johnson after her meeting with the president.

“You would have been so proud of us today,” Kardashian told her.

Kardashian shared a photo of her and Trump in the White House on what was Johnson’s birthday with the caption: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

Trump likewise shared the photo on Twitter. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Donald Trump