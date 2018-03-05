Kim Kardashian Shows Serious Cleavage in Tokyo Selfie

Kim Kardashian is mixing sexy and silly in her newest selfie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians celeb, 37, kept it saucy in a selfie she shared Saturday, just hours after she and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and pregnant Khloé Kardashian were seen jetting out of Japan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clad in an unbuttoned black tuxedo jacket, matching slacks and a pair of clear blue heels, the KKW Beauty CEO stuck out her tongue and made a face while snapping a photo with her Kimoji-covered phone.

She simply captioned the her sassy photo with a tongue emoji.

Kardashian recently welcomed daughter Chicago via a surrogate with husband Kanye West, joining 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint, but the trio of kids didn’t get to accompany their mom on what appeared to be Khloé’s babymoon trip.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian “didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule” and choose to keep them at home in California.

Another insider said mom Kris Jenner was helping West care for the kids, while Kardashian was away.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source explained. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”

“She loves being a mom,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian “also feels lucky that Kris is able to help out while she works.”

Khloé, who is 8 months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first baby, was criticized for going on an international trip so close to her due date.

And while the Good American designer hasn’t addressed this controversy specifically, she’s never been one to shy away from a good pregnancy clapback.

Last week, the Revenge Body host was criticized, oddly-enough, for cradling her baby bump. She took to Twitter immediately to defend herself.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweeted. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale airs Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian