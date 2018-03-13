Kim Kardashian Reveals No. 1 Rule for Her Surrogate

Kim Kardashian demands control in nearly all facets of her life, but her surrogate had only a few simple rules.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality told Elle that her gestational carrier for Chicago West, her third child with husband Kanye West, wasn’t subjected to too many restrictions during her pregnancy.

After Kardashian found the perfect, trustworthy carrier, her main request was that the baby be born in Los Angeles, “where all my babies were delivered, and for her to use my doctor,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “She was totally comfortable with that.”

The now mom of three also preferred that her carrier eat an organic diet for the baby’s health, “which is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us,” she said.

And while Kardashian had high hopes for her surrogate’s clean diet, she remembered her own pregnancy cravings during her previous pregnancies and loosened the reigns.

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous,’” she recalled.

Kardashian and her carrier attended doctor’s appointments together and kept in touch throughout the pregnancy. But while the reality TV mogul was engaged in the process, she admits it was a difficult journey that was less than ideal.

“I hated being pregnant,” the 37-year-old said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

While Kardashian explained previously that she suffered from placenta accreta during her delivery with daughter North and son Saint, making it unsafe for her to carry another child, she spared no gruesome detail while recounting the experiences to Elle.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out —it’s so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful,” she said.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, was in the room the first time. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry. It was traumatic,” Kardashian added.

Because Kardashian couldn’t carry another baby, she and Kanye used their DNA to create the embryo which was implanted into their gestational carrier.

While they could have selected the sex of the baby — Kardashian said it was “a really tricky thing” — she opted for the healthiest embryo, which happened to be a girl.

On January 15, the couple welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, named in honor of Kanye’s hometown.