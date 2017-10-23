Kim Kardashian Hinted Her Surrogate Was Pregnant With Twins and Everyone Lost It

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians collectively stopped breathing Monday morning when Kim suggested on Twitter that there might be more than one bun in her surrogate’s oven.

Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

A simple stroller query sent Kardashian fans used to subtle hints (especially when it comes to pregnancies) into a tailspin, thinking that the 37-year-old was confirming her surrogate was having twins.

ARE YOU GONNA HAVE TWINS OMG — smiljana (@baldzaynstan) October 23, 2017

But the contour queen quickly dispelled fan theories, saying the stroller was for her two kiddos North, 4, and Saint, 1, and laughing at how easily people get worked up on social media.

I have two kids people!!!! LOL https://t.co/jMScn8i24E — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

Kim and her husband Kanye West confirmed last month on the E! reality show that they were using a surrogate for the birth of their third child after Kim’s doctors advised her not to become pregnant again due to her two past high-risk pregnancies.

During those pregnancies, she suffered from preeclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure, and placenta accreta, which happens when the placenta attaches too deeply to the uterine wall.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye,” a source told PEOPLE. “Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!