Kim Kardashian Surpasses Kylie Jenner With 144 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner has some serious sister competition when it comes to followers on her Instagram. Kim Kardashian recently surpassed her little sister on the social media platform, rising to 144 million followers over the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s 141 million.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now the fifth most followed person on the social media platform, with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo coming in first with 177 million followers, singer Ariana Grande at second with 160 million, Selena Gomez in third with 154 million and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming in at fourth with 151 million.

It may seem like a silly social media statistic, but a massive social media following translates to major bucks when it comes to promoting KarJenner sisters’ personal brands as well as sponsored ads.

Last week, Hopper HQ’s annual Instagram Rich list was released, revealing which stars are raking in how much per sponsored post, and it’s no surprise the reality personalities were right at the top when it came to making money off of their grid.

Jenner, listed as the number one earner overall, makes a reported $1,266,000 per post on average, a 27 percent increase from last year. In 2018, she came in number two on the company’s list, estimating that she charged $1 million per post at the time.

Kardashian may have more followers, but she came in three places lower than her sister on this year’s list, being paid an estimated $910,000 per Instagram ad.

Gomez also appears pretty prominently on the list, coming in just below Kardashian at fifth place on the list. Charging an estimated $886,000 per post, the pop star’s sponsored posts are few and far between, but it’s clear they’re worth it for her wallet.

And while Kylie and Kim are the only KUWTK family members in the list’s top 10, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian do come in the top 20, with the supermodel ranking 13th at $648,000 per post and the Good American designer raking in an estimated $598,000 per ad.

Photo credit: Getty / Charley Gallay