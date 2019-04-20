Kim Kardashian Speaks out on Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian West has some things to say about the college admissions cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke on the subject in a new interview with CNN’s Van Jones, when she revealed she could never see herself using her wealth or privilege to secure admission for her children.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” she told Jones. “That’s what I see is not appropriate.”

She added her belief that celebrities who use their position of privilege in order to gain access does not set a good example, as first reported by E! News.

“I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kardashian added.

While she did not comment on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s involvement in the nationwide bribery scheme — which saw over 50 parents indicted for paying money to secure spots for their children at top universities — Kardashian said she hopes she is setting a good example for her three, soon to be four, kids with her plans to become a lawyer.

Kardashian — who revealed earlier this week she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm last summer — revealed her studies have led her to leave her kids to go to an office “a few days a week” and “studying all the time.”

She hopes that showing Chicago, Saint and North West her hard work will inspire them to always go after their dreams.

“Even though I’m in my late 30s and I’m just finish[ing] college or attempting to do that now, it’s never too late,” Kardashian said.

The KKW Beauty mogul then praised her husband, Kanye West, for stepping up and being by her side as she works on her studies.

“During the week at night, there’s a lot of time I’m like, ‘Babe, you need to take the kids.’ He’s honestly really stepped it up and I’m so grateful to him for doing that,” she told Jones.

During the interview, Kardashian also spoke of her online critics, specifically those who say she is using her privilege to earn her law degree.

“I said, ‘You know what. I have my full time filming job. I have my beauty business. I work full-time and I’m going to take on another 18 hours a week that’s required.’ Some people just didn’t really understand how it works, and I think people assume that I’m just prepping for the Bar and not actually studying or going to school,” the reality star said.

Kardashian plans to take the bar exam in 2022.