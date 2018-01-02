Kim Kardashian Updates Son’s Pneumonia Diagnosis: ‘My Precious Baby Boy Is So Strong’

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West is on the mend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared an update on her sick child on Twitter Tuesday, revealing frightening details of his hospitalization last week.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she shared with followers.

“I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued in another tweet. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint,” the mom added with an angel emoji.

TMZ previously reported that the two-year-old was brought to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, where Kardashian and husband Kanye West shared overnight duties while he remained hospitalized.

Saint was checked out of the hospital on Saturday and has been doing well at home, the outlet reported.

Kardashian and West kept the scary experience under wraps, sharing a joyful New Year’s Eve kiss for Snapchat on Sunday night.

The reality TV mogul shared last week that she wanted to be “more in the moment” in 2018, but when she rang in the New Year with West and friends at a club, she couldn’t help but record their countdown to midnight.

The new year will see the celebrity family of four soon grow to a party of five. Kardashian and West are expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogacy, she confirmed on a recent episode of KUWTK. The couple are already parents to Saint and four-year-old daughter North West.