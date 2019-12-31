Kim Kardashian Slams Report She Gifted JFK’s Bloody Shirt to Daughter North

Kim Kardashian is slamming a report that she gifted 6-year-old daughter North West with a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy at the time of his assassination after Refinery29 appears to have been duped by a joke photo circulating on Twitter. After someone photoshopped a fake Kardashian Instagram Story showing the shirt that was picked up by the media outlet, another tweeted screenshots from the article, pointing out its fakery.

“I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????” they wrote.

The tweet immediately went viral, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star quickly stepping in to shoot it down for good, calling the original edit “obviously fake” and a “sick joke.”

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

Since the initial article was published, Refinery29 has removed the edited photo and information about the shirt, adding an editor’s note reading, “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed.”

The edited image appears to be a commentary on Kardashian and husband Kanye West actually buying North Michael Jackson’s jacket, which the reality personality explained on Instagram they won at an auction and had temporarily altered to fit the little girl.

Explaining, “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan,” Kardashian added, “We knew she would love this.”

Despite the thought that went into it, the gift was thought by many to be insensitive after HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary resurfaced allegations that the pop king had sexually abused young boys. The documentary, released earlier this year, featured the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom allege Jackson abused them as children.

Jackson denied all accusations of inappropriate behavior with children prior to his death in 2009.

