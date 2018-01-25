Kim Kardashian Slams ‘Fake News’ About Her Surrogate

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb is shutting down rumors that she’s already asked her gestational surrogate to carry another baby for her less than 10 days after the birth of daughter Chicago West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rumor, which was picked up by numerous media sources, stemmed from a report from Us Weekly Wednesday.

“They asked the surrogate if she’d be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it,” the publication reported a source told it.

But Kardashian is saying that’s not so, tweeting out a Daily Mail article referencing the original report with a succinct and clear caption of “fake news.”

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West just welcomed baby Chi on Jan. 15 via a surrogate due to the 37-year-old’s pregnancy complications with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote on her website at the time of Chicago’s birth. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Even though she didn’t carry the infant herself, Kardashian continued that she “bonded instantly” with the baby when she was born.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” the mom of three wrote. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Kardashian has kept the identity of her surrogate a closely-guarded secret, which she explained during this season of her family’s reality TV show.

“The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I’m like really thankful,” she said. “Like I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her. Like she doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that, this isn’t her world.”

Photo credit: E!