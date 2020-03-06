Kim Kardashian Shows off KFC Crocs, and Fans Are Seriously Grossed Out

There is perhaps no shoe more polarizing than the Croc, and while one might think that someone as fond of fashion as Kim Kardashian might eschew a rubber sandal with holes in it, the reality star appears to feel differently. On Thursday, Kardashian showed off some Crocs of her very own after receiving a delivery from KFC that morning, showing off a collaboration between the shoe brand and fast-food chain.

The Kentucky Fried Chick x Crocs collaboration includes a pair of platform shoes made to appear as if the wearer is walking around on buckets of KFC fried chicken, with two drumstick Jibbitz charms that actually smell like fried chicken, according to Crocs’ website, attached to the shoes to complete the effect. Kardashian’s pair came inside a glass display box, which she filmed for her followers on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian explained to her followers that she was happy to hear that KFC is partnering with Beyond Meat for Beyond Fried Chicken, which is the first plant-based protein to be offered at a national chicken chain in the United States.

“So I woke up to a delivery from Kentucky Fried Chicken and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing new Beyond Meat chicken so they will now be having I guess meatless chicken,” she said while showing off her new shoes. “I always eat vegan when I’m at home.”

“I went out and had Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing but I don’t really eat meat all the time so this is amazing that they are partnering with Beyond Meat to have meatless chicken but aren’t these amazing,” the KKW Beauty founder continued with a laugh.

While it remains to be seen whether Kardashian will ever actually put her feet into her fried chicken shoes, her fans were full of opinions about the Crocs, which they shared on Twitter.

Several people solely relied on GIFs to express their discomfort.

Some got a kick out of the whole thing.

Others seemed to be pretty into the collaboration.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs collaboration debuted at New York Fashion Week last month and includes two styles, which will arrive in the spring, in case you feel the need to get your hands (or feet) on some.

