Kim Kardashian Says ‘Forgiveness Is Good’ in Wake of Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship Drama

Khloé Kardashian recently dealt with another cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson when the NBA player was accused of cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, leading the Good American designer to break up with Thompson.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian discussed the drama, sharing that plenty of lessons can be learned from the scandal.

“I think there’s always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good,” she said. “It’s all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved.”

Kim also discussed her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, during which Kimmel had ribbed Khloé about her proclivity toward dating NBA players.

“I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with,” Kimmel asked, referring to Thompson. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

Khloé responded, “I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?”

“But I do agree,” she added. “I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating, like, accountants or something like that.”

“I think Jimmy’s always funny,” Kim said of the moment. “I thought it was fine.”

The cheating scandal will be shown on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered on Sunday. Fans will also see Kim and husband Kanye West tell their family that they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate, who will arrive next month.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” Kim told ET of her fourth child. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

The KKW Beauty founder also told Kimmel that she’s considering a very traditional name for her second son rather than the more unique monikers bestowed on her other children, North, Saint and Chicago.

“I was truthfully thinking about just naming him ‘Rob,’ after my brother [Rob Kardashian],” she revealed. “But then it’s North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go. But I was really feeling that and my brother approved it, so that’s our one kind of name. I like ‘Rob West,’ but I don’t like ‘Robert West.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil