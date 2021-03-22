Kim Kardashian Reveals Why People Used to Think She Was Kendall Jenner's Mom

✖

For the latest Kardashian family branded product, the KendallXKKWFragrance, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kim Kardashian, 40, are teaming up for the collaboration. The line of three fragrances launches on Thursday, and Kardashian explained on Instagram that the scents are "inspired by Kendall Jenner's love of the outdoors and horseback riding."

To promote the fragrance line, Kim and Kendall also appeared in an Instagram interview to discuss the products but also to share some about their relationship. In a hilarious admission, Kim revealed that when she would take care of baby Kendall as a teenager, people would sometimes think she was her little sister's mother. The best part, though, was that she enjoyed the misunderstandings.

"When she was first born, when she was under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time," Kim explained. "I was like 16. And my mom and her dad would have to work and I would have to go and I would have to carry her in the stroller. Everyone thought she was my kid, I was so grown, and I kind of secretly loved it."

"And now they think we're twins, just kidding," Kim joked. Kim has since gone on to have four children of her own with soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, and Kendall is the last of her sisters to not have kids. However, the model might be ready to transition out of cool aunt and become a mother. In the preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 20, Jenner is seen saying "I want kids badly. And soon too."

In the past, Kendall has expressed contentment with just enjoying her sisters' kids, but that she goes "in and out of phases" of wanting to start a family. "Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, '[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever,'" she told E! News in 2019. "Most days, I’m like, 'This is too much.' It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, 'Go to your mom.'"

She also told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 that she was content to "wait for a little while longer" before becoming a mom herself. "But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," she explained. "They’re all really cute."