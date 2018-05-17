Kim Kardashian Reveals Rare Makeup-Free Photo

Kim Kardashian revealed a rare makeup-free photo in a recent Instagram post, and her fans are loving it.

In the photo, Kardashian is sitting in a black robe with a regal-gold print, and appearing bare-faced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans have commented on the photo, with several calling her “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” and one exclaiming, “That whole Cher look has got to go!!! You’re much prettier all natural! Ditch the extension sista!”

“Even more gorgeous without makeup,” wrote another fan, while someone else said that her “skin is looking flawless.”

The new photo comes on the heels of rumors that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality is about to drop a new line of intimate-wear, such as bustiers, nightgowns, breast shapers, pasties, leotards and socks, among other things, according to the Daily Mail.

If true, this would not be Kardashian’s only new foray into uncharted designer territory this year, as in April she announced her new fragrance line with some very NSFW promotions.

According to The Blast, the very risque photos that show a completely naked Kardashian lying down and barely covering her most sensitive areas are an advertisement for her new KKW Fragrance line.

The perfume scent in question is reportedly named “KKW Body,” and is scheduled to become available for purchase on April 30.

The new KKW perfume line is just one of many high profile moments for Kardashian this year, as she also became a mother for the third time back in January.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago into the world by way of gestational surrogate, and they are reportedly considering doing it again this year.

Speaking to In Touch, a source close to the power couple explained that they are serious about adding to their family of five, after just welcoming baby Chicago only three months ago.

“It’s always been a question of when, not if they’ll add to the family,” the source explained to the outlet. “They’re confident they can cope with this because of the support they have with childcare.”

The source suggested that they would go with this option again for a new baby.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy, since their marriage is hardly in the ideal place and they’re already struggling to cope with the demands of three kids,” the source added. “But they’re ignoring all reason and going with their impulse here.”