Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Just Wants’ Kanye West ‘Off Twitter’ Amid Recent Spats, Outbursts

After Kanye West‘s recent outbursts on social media and public spat with Drake and Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian is hoping her husband will just get “off Twitter” entirely.

PEOPLE reports insiders claim Kardashian “just wants” her husband to move on from all the drama the past few days have brought and stop tweeting on the popular social network.

“Kim spent Friday in L.A. while Kanye was still in N.Y.C.,” the insider said of the 38-year-old mom of three. “Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same. Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter.”

On Friday, Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her husband amid his recharged feud with Drake, calling out Canadian rapper, Drake, who seemingly threatened West and his family in a series of tweets, after he sparked implications of how West had been the one to leak information of his secret child with Sophie Brussaux to Pusha T. While the feud was put to rest for months, it resurfaced throughout Thursday afternoon in a Twitter rant courtesy of West.

“[Drake] Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kardashian wrote in the first of several tweets. “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

With the drama continuing well into Saturday and not letting go of his message, West also addressed a now-deleted tweet from Ariana Grande that was shared Thursday, which the rapper claimed made light of his mental health issues.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online [right now] but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Before emphasizing that “mental health” needed to stop being treated as a joke, West tweeted to Ariana that her remarks were not appreciated, especially in consideration to how he respects her.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted.

After sharing what led him to speak out about Drake in the first place, West added in a since-deleted tweet, “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so [Ariana Grande] you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

In another now-deleted tweet, Grande went on to apologize, acknowledging that the joke was “insensitive” and wished West well.

Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, Grande’s ex, also came to West’s defense on Saturday morning, backing up his argument on mental health. However, Davidson followed up the message with his own troubling Instagram post that hinted at suicidal thoughts, citing how he doesn’t “want to be on this Earth anymore.” Hours later, Davidson deleted his Instagram account, which prompted the New York Police Department to reach out with a welfare check.

The NYPD reported hours later they have “made contact” with Davidson, and that he was doing “fine” at rehearsals of his NBC series.

