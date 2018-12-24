Kim Kardashian Says Psoriasis Has ‘Taken Over’ Her Body, Asks Fans for Medical Advice

Kim Kardashian is asking fans for help after revealing her psoriasis is at an all-time worst.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter Sunday to admit she was thinking about getting on a medication for her skin condition, writing, “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point.”

She continued, “It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”

While many fans offered up various medications they have found relief from the inflammatory disease with, others shared more natural remedies to help Kardashian, with many warning her off of her regular spray tanning regimen.

“Here’s some stuff to try Kim,” one user wrote. “Stop eating dairy&meat. 100% Stop spray tanning and use only natural products. Derived from mother earth only. Detox ur body from chemicals and animal products for 6 months and then decide if u still need to take medication. Your skin will thank you!!”

Another suggested “16 oz celery juice every morning 30 minutes before your first meal!! It heals chronic illnesses like yours. Trust me!!”

Others, remembering an episode of KUWTK in which Kim pressured sister Kourtney Kardashian into allowing her to use some of her breast milk to try and treat the condition, joked, “Kourtney’s breast milk sis.”

In 2017, Kim opened up on her website and app about discovering she had psoriasis, and all she had gone throughout over the years to try and alleviate it.

“I got it for the first time at the DASH store opening in New York. I wore this all-sequin dress and I started getting really itchy,” she wrote on her website. “I thought it was just a rash caused by the fabric, but then the rash was COVERING my legs and my mom was like, ‘I think you have psoriasis!!!’ She has it too, and it’s hereditary, so she spotted the symptoms immediately … After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.”

“A newer treatment that I’ve started using is seaweed-based beauty products. I use it to treat spots that are especially irritating, red, or flakey,” she continued. “I’ve tried some basic treatment methods, but I’m always open to trying new things. One time, I even tried using Kourt’s breast milk, lol!”

Here’s to hoping Kim finds something that works for her.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian