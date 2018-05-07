Kim Kardashian Promotes Perfume With Image From Infamous Bo Derek Beach Shoot

Kim Kardashian isn’t shying away from her controversial Bo Derek photo shoot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality is currently promoting her new perfume, KKW Fragrance, and Saturday posted on the line’s Instagram page a black and white photo of herself on the beach in a high-cut bikini with blonde cornrows.

She first shared the image alongside a number of others in January, igniting controversy and claims of cultural appropriation.

Derek, now 61, adopted the traditional African hairstyle known as Fulani braids in the 1979 film 10, which featured an iconic scene Kardashian attempted to recreate in the shoot. Kardashian, 37, even went so far as to coin the hairstyle “Bo West” braids on Instagram.

This caused an upset among people who thought that attributing the traditional African hairstyle to a white actress was offensive.

Even Lindsay Lohan weighed in on the issue, commenting on the photo the KKW Beauty founder captioned, “BO WEST,” saying, “I am confused.”

“You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent,” Kardashian quickly responded.

Kardashian was clearly referring to Lohan’s bizarre, seemingly fake accent, which she first debuted at the opening of her nightclub in November 2016. Since then, the accent, which appears to be an amalgamation of different accents, has been a signature feature of the Parent Trap star.

In 2016, Entertainment Tonight was reassured by Lohan’s father that there was “nothing to be concerned about,” adding that his daughter was just learning multiple languages at the time such as French, Arabic and Farsi, and was bouncing in between them regularly.

“Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!” he joked. “I will tell you this, she’s spoken other languages on the phone with me — languages I don’t understand. I’ll be on the phone with her and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with.”

Derek also stepped in to defend Kardashian, and herself, on Twitter.

“Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie ’10’ [Kim Kardashian] calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids,” she tweeted soon after the controversy made headlines.

“I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho,” she continued. “And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian