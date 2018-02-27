Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Pink

After declaring herself “over” her platinum ‘do, Kim Kardashian made a bold aesthetic choice over the weekend, debuting her bright pink new hair color on Snapchat Sunday.

But Kardashian’s decision to go cotton candy with her hair wasn’t a spur of the moment decision.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” she revealed in a new blog post on her website.

The photoshoot she is referring to was the 1999-themed CR Fashion Book Issue 11 shoot in which she channeled icons such as Lil Kim and Pamela Anderson, wearing a pink wig for some of the shots.

After thinking about it since then, Kardashian decided that she would choose now for an opportunity to change.

“Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she wrote of her stylist. “Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

It’s also the perfect opportunity for Kardashian to model husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 7 on a trip to Tokyo.

And although the change was drastic, it appears that everyone in Kardashian’s family is in love with the new look.

“North absolutely loves it,” Kardashian said. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.”

Kardashian’s pink locks may only last a week or two, she added, but it’s nice to know West can embrace change, after Kardashian revealed previously he prefers her as a blonde.

It’s no wonder Kardashian was ready to ditch the labor-intensive platinum look. In January, she revealed just touching up the look was taking upwards of 13 hours.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” she tweeted at the time. “OMG. 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

Thirteen hours on hair coloring is definitely a lot, but Kardashian knew what she was getting into in September when she originally went blonde.

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined,” she told PEOPLE about her transformation. “It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @kimkardashian