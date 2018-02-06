Kim Kardashian Made $10 Million in Four Days Thanks to Perfume Sales

Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance line sold out in four days, leaving the beauty founder swimming in eight figures of cash.

Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day-inspired line, Kimoji Hearts, emptied its stock of more than 300,000 by Sunday, only four days after it was released, TMZ reports. Insiders said that the three new fragrances — Bae, BFF and Ride or Die — earned $10 million in revenue.

What is perhaps most impressive is that advertising for Kardashian’s sophomore fragrance collection was done entirely on her personal and business social media accounts.

She advertised the new business venture on social media with a photo campaign, showing herself in three body-hugging and color-coordinating outfits while posing with giant replica hearts.

She also shamelessly flaunted her petty side when she revealed to fans who would be receiving the press boxes of perfume, which came with a small mallet and giant chocolate heart with the fragrance inside.

Not only did Kardashian opt to gift her friends and family with Kimoji Hearts, she also had them hand delivered to her haters. The mom of three posted the list on social media ahead of the fragrance release, revealing that enemies Taylor Swift and Blac Chyna would be getting boxes in the mail.

Kardashian and Swift’s beef goes way back, to when husband Kanye West grabbed the mic from the country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also gotten in on the feud.

After Swift claimed West didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song Famous in which he said he “made that b— famous,” Kim posted the video receipts on Snapchat that a conversation did happen in 2016. Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and has since tried to embrace the imagery in her new album, Reputation.

Chyna’s feud with Kim stemmed from her former friend’s relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a daughter, 1-year-old Dream. Since their dramatic break-up, Rob and Chyna have traded accusations of domestic abuse, and the model has actually filed a lawsuit against Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, alleging the two conspired to ruin her career and get Rob & Chyna taken off the air.

Kardashian also gifted Kimoji Hearts to some of the broadcasters and personalities who have dissed her in the past for her looks, lack of modesty or her road to fame. Those unlucky celebrities included Wendy Williams, Piers Morgan and Bette Middler.

The Kimoji Hearts line follows Kardashian’s debut trio of scents called Crystal Gardenia, which earned the KKW Beauty founder a reported $1 million in the first hour of its November release. In the first day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality hit the $10 million mark and sold out one day later. The Crystal Gardenia scents have since been restocked.