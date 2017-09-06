Kim Kardashian Poses Nude in a Tree, Fans Freak Out

Kim Kardashian has posted another nude photo of herself, and social media can not handle it right now.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared the above image of her posing completely nude (minus a pair of boots) in a tree.

The puzzling photo was taken for the upcoming photo book by photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott.

Kardashian captioned the post, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making!”

Twitter had a field day over the image. Many complimented the Kimoji creator’s figure, but some took a different route.

A ton of fans were a bit more preoccupied with Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath, the ongoing tension with North Korea and the impeding landfall of Hurricane Irma. So, they jokingly replied with gifs and jokes aimed at the TV personality.

See some of the best reactions below.

Kim, you’re doing amazing sweetie — Titties ⚫️⛽️ (@ThirstMcGurst) September 5, 2017