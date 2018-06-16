Kim Kardashian Misses Her Little ‘Boo’ Saint West in Adorable Photo

Kim Kardashian missed her two-year-old son Saint West on Friday, so she posted a throwback of her laying down with her baby to her Instagram account.

“Missing my boo,” Kardashian wrote, as the photo showed her resting her head next to West’s.

Based on what the two are wearing, the photo appears to have been taken on Mother’s Day back in May where Kardashian posted a photo of herself and all three of her kids, North, Saint and Chicago West while in a bathrobe.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

Kardashian posted another family photo, this time a selfie, to her social media accounts in early June as she played with the trio on a bed.

“Welcome to the good life…” she captioned the image.

Kardashian has been no stranger to including her kids in her social media presence in the past, though she did catch some flack in May when she posted a photo of North (who turned five years old on Friday) and Saint naked in a bathtub.

“I feel like pictures like this should be kept off the internet… They’re gorgeous kids but bath time pictures are personal,” a commenter wrote at the time, while another chimed in writing, “Why would [you] post a [picture] of yours kids like this with all the sick minded people in this world.”

Elsewhere in Kardashian news, members of the Kardashian, West and Jenner families participated in Sunday’s premiere episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Team Kardashian, comprised of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Shannon, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheben, won $18,000 for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Despite winning, the team decided to let Kardashian and husband Kanye West compete in the “Fast Money” final round, as Kanye is reportedly a lifelong fan of the game show.

Show host Steve Harvey told Ellen Degenres in a later interview that the rapper is such a big fan he jumped at the opportunity to have himself and three of his cousins — Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson — fill in when Paris Hilton and her family had to cancel their appearance on the show.

“They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it’s the Hiltons against the Kardashians,” Harvey said. “The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I wanna play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family.”