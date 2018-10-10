Kim Kardashian Has a Message for Potential Jewel Thieves As She Sports Expensive Jewelry

Kim Kardashian documented her night in New York City dripping in Tiffany’s jewelry, but not before leaving a warning to potential thieves watching her Instagram and Snapchat Stories.

View this post on Instagram Night at Tiffany’s 💎 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 9, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Before heading into Tiffany’s Big Blue Book event Tuesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star issued a warning in an Instagram video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey guys, I’m in New York and I’m going to the Tiffany event Big Blue Book Party. I’m so excited to be in town,” she said, showing off the diamond-encrusted choker around her neck.

She made sure to mention that she was only “borrowing” the jewelry and that she had a full security team with her throughout the night. She even said that she has to return the jewelry after the party.

“Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night. Guys, I have full security with me and [the jewels] leave me right after the night,” she said, pointing at the camera. “So I turn into Cinderella.”

After the event, she even shared a video with La La Anthony, and the necklace was noticeably gone.

The 37-year-old mom of three likely issued the warning to keep herself safe. In October 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room of $10 million in jewelry during Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, it was reported that AIG, Kardashian’s insurance company, filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against the bodyguard and his security company who was with her during the robbery.

The lawsuit claims that the hotel Kardashian stayed at had multiple security breaches that Pascal Duvier should have noticed, including the front gate to the courtyard of the hotel missing a lock and the intercom to the door not working properly.

During the robbery, a group of men entered the building and forced their way into the reality star’s room. The thieves bound and gagged her and put her in the bathtub before robbing her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including the $4 million engagement ring she received from husband Kanye West.

At the time of the robbery, Duvier was with Kardashian’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, at a Paris nightclub.

“It wouldn’t be that strange for Pascal to be dispatched to be with Kourtney or the other family members once Kim was ‘safely’ in her residence,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “And he regularly provides security for the whole family — not just Kim.”

Kardashian and West ended their professional relationship with Duvier one month after the robbery.

“Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian