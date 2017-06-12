Kim Kardashian’s Favorite McDonald’s Item Revealed

Even though Kim Kardashian typically sticks to a strict diet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does like to indulge in a fast food meal on occasion. In fact, the 36-year-old mother of two recently revealed what her favorite item was from the world's most popular fast food chain, McDonald's.

During a recent Snapchat video, the Selfish author explained that she has one item that she always gets when at McDonald's, which is a "hot apple pie."

"No I did not order a fish fillet, I always get a hot apple pie," Kim said in the clip.

Last year, Kim Kardashian admitted that going to fast food joints are actually one of her "guilty pleasures."

"Fast food is def one of my guilty pleasures," she said, according to People. "I go very rarely, but OMG I love it so much when I decide to indulge."

In the past, Kim has also revealed that she typically gets an order of small fries and either chicken nuggets or a cheeseburger from McDonald's.

Not only does Kim have a favorite item from McDonald's, but also she has a go-to order for whenever she takes trips to several different fast food restaurants including Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger, KFC and Taco Bell.

"I love to order the Chipotle bowl, but I get it with just rice, chicken, guacamole and cheese," she said. "I have to have chips on the side, of course. Then I always get a Diet Coke from the fountain with LOTS of ice. If they don't put enough ice in it, I die."

Kim Kardashian isn't the only one in her family that enjoys fast food. Her husband, "Fade" rapper Kanye West, has been outspoken about his appreciation for fast food, particularly McDonald's.

Last year, Kanye actually penned a poem about the menu offerings at McDonald's.

"The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the french fries plan / I always knew them french fries was evil, man / Smelling all good and s— / I don't trust no food that smells that good man / I don't trust it / I just can't," West wrote.

He continued by writing: "Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes."