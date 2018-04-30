Kim Kardashian Lambasted for Unrealistic Makeup Ad: ‘Stop Selling a Lie’

Kim Kardashian is being criticized by Twitter users over her latest cosmetics ad.

Kardashian took to her Twitter account to promote her beauty line, KKW Beauty, using a photo of herself she claimed featured very little makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We hardly used any make up here,” Karadashian wrote. “Cream Concealer Shade 7. And cream contour sticks. That’s it!”

We hardly used any make up here. Cream Concealer Shade 7. And cream contour sticks. That’s it! @kkwbeauty @kkwfragrance pic.twitter.com/kk2nH6w3xI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2018

While the post received more than 15,000 likes, it also set off a viral tweet bashing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality.

Model Sonny Turner quoted Kardashian’s promotion and ripped into her claim that all that look took was a two simple makeup products.

“I hate when privileged people use this tactic to get supporters of lower incomes to purchase,” Turner wrote. “You also have lash extensions, HD Brows, hundreds of dollars worth of facials [and] probably some form of facial surgery. Stop selling a lie; it’s unfair.”

I hate when privilidged people use this tactic to get supporters of lower incomes to purchase. U also have lash extensions, HD Brows, hundreds of dollars worth of facials & probably some form of facial surgery. Stop selling a lie it’s unfair https://t.co/cqsL0GS8KX — SONNY ♡ (@iamsonnyturner) April 27, 2018

Turner’s thoughts have been retweeted more than 34,000 times and liked more than 121,000 times.

Numerous other critics either replied to Turner’s post in agreeance of took to the original Kardashian tweet to put the E! personality on blast.

“You forgot eyelash extensions/botox/nosejob/countless other procedures,” one fan wrote.

Anotehr added, “Kimberly I know you used foundation as well stop lying sis!”

U forgot eyelash extensions/botox/nosejob/countless other procedures — Rose (@rlm_d) April 27, 2018

Kimberly I know you used foundation as well stop lying sis! 🙄 — Sha.Reece (@ShaReeceO7) April 27, 2018

However, some members of the KUWTK faithful took to Kardashain’s defense. They pointed out that numerous other companies use tactics like this to sell products.

“People try and find some thing to b— about everyday,” one user wrote. “If you don’t like it, ignore it and don’t buy the product. Kim is a great business woman so get over it.”

Another added, “Get a grip, it’s marketing, it’s business. Every company in the world does this.”

People try and find some thing to bxtch about everyday. If you don’t like it, ignore it and don’t buy the product. Kim is a great business woman so get over ittt — JD (@jesijeann) April 29, 2018