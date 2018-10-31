Kim Kardashian Makes up With Sister Kourtney: ‘She Really Is the Most Interesting to Look At’

Kim Kardashian has apparently made up with her older sister Kourtney, posting a compliment for her on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Kardashian posted a photo of herself side-by-side with Kourtney on Tuesday evening. The photo showed them both glaring at the camera with smoldering expressions, wearing shimmering make-up. The stood in front of a rack of clothes, and were dressed in distinct outfits.

“I lied,” Kardashian wrote beneath the photo. “She really is the most interesting to look at…”

She tagged her sister in the post, which referenced their spat on Keeping Up With The Kardashians this season. The sisters have been at odds for several weeks in reality TV time now, ever since Kardashian referred to Kourtney as “the least interesting to look at” out of all the sisters. Kourtney did not take the insult lying down.

Of course, the show is filmed several months in advance, meaning that the events on TV are well behind how Kardashian and Kourtney feel about each other now. This can be confusing since the Kardashians and Jenners are such a huge presence on social media.

In the meantime, the on-screen drama continues. In an episode earlier this month, Kardashian was furious with both Kourtney and their younger sister, Khloe, when the three of them took a trip to Japan together. The sisters were supposed to enjoy a leisurely getaway while Kardashian did a shoot for a Yeezy campaign. However, in a confessional interview, she admitted that the others were cramping her style.

“Like it’s actually embarrassing,” Kardashian said at the time. “Kourtney with her Japanese inspired outfits and Khloe with her silver sequins and turquoise eye shadow, huge chandelier earrings. They’re just completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything.”

“But I feel like, we’re also here to like, have fun, wear some fun stuff, do some fun hair and makeup, whatever, and by the way, I liked all my outfits,” Kourtney said later.

“I don’t know, I saw what I saw and I saw f—ing clowns,” Kardashian replied.

The Japan trip took place way back in March, giving the sisters plenty of time to make up since then.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. on the E! Network.