Kim Kardashian Snakebit After Sharing Photoshop Image of ‘Designer’ Reptile

Kim Kardashian ignited a firestorm of controversy on her Instagram profile Tuesday when the reality TV personality shared a photo of a snake that some called and “careless” animal cruelty.

The small, handheld snake was seemingly embossed with the Louis Vuitton logo. “Little Louis,” Kardashian captioned the image. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is known for her love of the designer brand, as she frequently shares Louis Vuitton accessories and prints on social media. In fact, some fans even thought she might name her newest daughter Chicago after the designer.

Many of her 108 million followers were quick to express their fury at the image.

“Woah there animal cruelty R us right here,” one person wrote, while another urged, “Someome call peta.”

“Did they harm the snake to get that?” one person asked.

“This is a horrible abuse of an animal, shame on you,” someone said.

“Animal abuse just for Loui skin. Wow,” another fumed.

“What have they done to that poor Baby,” one person lamented.

Many noticed that the hands holding the snake clearly were not Kardashians’ and that the design was most likely edited onto the snake’s skin.

“Looks fake or taxidermy. If it was real/alive then I would really be concerned. But look at the eyes. I am a snake owner and lover and I don’t think two big brands would do something that would definitely be animal cruelty,” one person said.

Another person agreed: “Y’all call her out for photoshopping everything but think this is real.”

In the end, it turns out the photo was indeed doctored by Instagram user @elli.acula in June, and was featured on a reptile Instagram account @biggreptilesdk in December.

But fans weren’t giving up just because the image was Photoshopped. Outrage continued to abound in the comments, with one person calling it “appalling.”

“I usually quite like following your account, but I am disgusted By this display of animal carelessness. It may be photoshopped, but the message it sends to you followers is appalling,” the person wrote.

Kardashian is no stranger to being accused of animal cruelty; back in 2012 she was flour-bombed on the red carpet by a PETA activist for her insistence on wearing real fur.

Defending her style choices, she told the Today show, “I believe everyone has the choice of what they want […] It’s not illegal to buy fur.”

“I think it’s a personal choice, but I don’t think it’s okay to assault anyone,” she added.