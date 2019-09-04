Kim Kardashian Admits She Leaked Her Own Baby News While Drunk

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, in May, sharing the news that they were expecting a baby via surrogate in January. As it turns out, the reality star originally leaked the news herself, spilling the beans after she got drunk at her family’s Christmas Eve party last year.

In a newly-released clip from last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian admits to Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick that she accidentally shared the news at the annual family event.

“I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told ’cause I was drunk,” she told them, to which Disick asked, “Multiple people? Are you upset?” Kardashian responded, “No, ’cause I mean, it was my fault. That’s why I don’t drink.”

“I know that feeling,” Disick replied, before telling her, “I can’t believe you’re gonna have another kid running around. It’s gonna be insane.”

“I’m so excited,” Kim admitted. “At first I was having such anxiety, just because I’m gonna be a mom of four.”

At that point, Disick quipped, “Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed,” with Kris interjecting, “Yeah, I want to kill myself.”

Along with baby Psalm, Kardashian and West share daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago.

The KKW Beauty founder originally confirmed the news of Psalm’s impending birth during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live after rumors began circulating.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she told host Andy Cohen, adding that the baby’s due date is “sometime soon” and that “it’s a boy.”

Last week, Kim told fans in a Q&A on her Instagram Story that she and West aren’t planning on having more than four kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.

She first shared that sentiment in an interview with ELLE magazine last year, saying, “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

