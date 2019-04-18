Kim Kardashian Law School Photo Comes out, Twitter Has Thoughts

Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent Vogue profile that she’s studying to become a lawyer, further discussing her new venture on Twitter this week.

Kim Kardashian arrives for law school exam https://t.co/h9kO4h6Eyj Her dad was a smart lawyer, & even though I don’t like a lot of things about Kim K, she’s no slouch, and I believe she’ll spend her next decades doing a lot of good. @DailyMailCeleb — Thyra Danevirke (@TDanevirke) April 17, 2019

On Wednesday, April 17, the Daily Mail shared photos of the makeup mogul arriving at an exam in Los Angeles, with the reality star dressed in sweats and sneakers as she carried a binder and backpack into the building, along with an Hermès Birkin bag.

Later that day, the 38-year-old tweeted that she had “aced” her test.

Aced my test btw ⚖️✏️📚 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

Fans immediately began chiming in on her post, with a few naysayers asking Kardashian to provide proof of her achievement.

“Can we see the receipts?” one person wrote.

You mean *bought your test — HumbleBeast🙏🏻 (@Ronniee_Boy) April 17, 2019

A few others referenced the recent college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin.

“Aunty Becky style, right?” another response read.

I think Lori Loughlin’s daughters made a similar tweet when they made the Row team. pic.twitter.com/zBrFhmPUAy — Adrian Duran (@adri2889) April 17, 2019

Despite the negativity, plenty of Kardashian’s fans were thrilled to hear the news.

“Congrats Kim! You are so inspiring,” one fan tweeted.

One person even merged the mom of three with another law icon.

Some non-fans of Kardashian even gave her props for her decision.

“Even though I don’t like a lot of things about Kim K, she’s no slouch, and I believe she’ll spend her next decades doing a lot of good,” one tweet read.

Kardashian is currently in her first year of studying law, and this summer, she’ll take what’s known as the “baby bar” exam administered by the state. If she successfully passes, she’ll be given the okay to continue with three more years of study.

“First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she told Vogue. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

In a tweet on April 15, Kardashian further explained her decision to study law, writing that her privilege is in no way helping her on this journey.

“One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,’” she wrote. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it.”

“My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” she continued. “There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

