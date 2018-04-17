Kardashian Sisters Finally Arrive in Cleveland to Support Khloe

After an overwhelming week for Khloe Kardashian, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have finally touched down in Cleveland to support her.

Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby girl into the world early Thursday morning, with Khloé taking to social media Monday to reveal her name: True Thompson.

Many raised an eyebrow at the baby’s last name, considering the swirling cheating allegations and reports against Thompson — but it seems Khloé’s family is back in Cleveland, where Thompson plays professional basketball and therefore where Khloé decided to have the baby, to support the 33-year-old new mom.

Last week, Kim, Kourtney and momager Kris Jenner flew out once they heard the baby was on her way, but Kim and Kourtney left pretty quickly afterward. Now, it looks like the whole KarJenner clan, minus Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, are reunited in Ohio.

TMZ published photos of Kim, Kourtney and Kendall stepping off a private jet Monday. Click here to see the photos.

Kim announced their presence on Instagram Monday afternoon, sharing a bikini photo of her and Kourtney from their recent Turks & Caicos vacation and writing in the caption, “We’re on our way sis.”

Kim also shared a message on social media to Khloé after True was born last week.

“I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” she wrote.

Both Kim and Kourtney were in the delivery room when Khloé gave birth to True at a hospital outside Cleveland. However, Kim reportedly did not enjoy having Thompson in the delivery room just two days after the cheating scandal broke out.

“Kim and Kourtney flew out as soon as Khloe went into labour – they’d never miss the birth of her first child,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source added, “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

Khloé announced True’s name in her first post to social media since giving birth last week.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned a photo of the baby girl’s pink nursery. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian and Thompson, who met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray’s sister Malika Haqq, announced that they were expecting a child together in December. Kardashian made the reveal by sharing a black and white photo of her baby bump being embraced by Thompson on Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Kardashian wrote.

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

The birth of Khloé’s baby, however, came during a tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Khloé would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

Historically, all of Kardashian’s sisters have given their children their respective fathers’ last names, even if they weren’t married. Kourtney Kardashian’s children all have the last name Disick, while Kim Kardashian gave her first daughter, North, the surname West, despite the fact that she was not yet married to Kanye. Similarly, sister Kylie Jenner named her daughter Stormi Webster, which is rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s birth surname.