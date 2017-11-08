Kim Kardashian Takes to Twitter to Address Rampant Reports

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Wednesday to address recent rumors that have flown about her famous family.

Since last week, news reports have been swirling that two of Kardashian’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, are both pregnant with their respective partners.

No one in the Kardashian clan has confirmed the rumors as of yet, but that hasn’t stopped any of the reports or speculation.

“Let me just say this…” Kardashian wrote in a first tweet.

“People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH,” she added.

Fans are confused…

Naturally, fans have had plenty of reactions to Kardashian’s words, with many more confused than ever as to whether or not Jenner and Khloe are actually pregnant.

Now we really haven’t got a clue what’s going on pic.twitter.com/XuU27yKqoZ — Khloé Kardashian Fan (@KhloeKFanxo) September 27, 2017

Well Kimmie then you should say something instead of coming here to complain. Are Kylie and Khloé pregnant yes or no?!?!???! pic.twitter.com/dhDvkYaYTV — Cristian Triana (@cristianftriana) September 27, 2017

So is anyone pregnant???? — Megan (@LiveLoveJelena) September 27, 2017

Others are calling out Kardashian herself…

Other fans are calling Kardashian out for refusing to address the reports now when she’s made a living out of making her personal life famous.

Twitter users also surmise that the family will just announce the news on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as they have done in the past with big news.

But you guys haven’t publicly denied these claims; you guys give PR responses. I’m sure you guys are waiting to share this “news” on KUWTK — Arrie Lee (@arriel33) September 27, 2017

You’re famous for telling people your life, so just tell people what’s going on and call it a day — St3fie (@St3phySink) September 27, 2017

this is what you want to say? ugh, you let me down. — manu ? (@gmzers) September 27, 2017

Some just want the drama…

It wouldn’t be Twitter if a little tea wasn’t spilled every now and again. Plenty of fans are happy to sit on the sidelines as Kardashian spills on social media.