Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Son Saint Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s son, Saint West, was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, TMZ reports.

The 2-year-old was reportedly brought to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, and Kardashian and West shared overnight duties and were with him while he remained hospitalized.

TMZ reports that Saint was checked out of the hospital on Saturday and that he’s doing well at home now.

Kardahian and West looked unbothered as they shared a New Year’s Eve kiss for Snapchat on Sunday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who had stated just last week that she wanted to be “more in the moment” in 2018, rang in the New Year with husband West and friends at a club, Kardashian unable to resist recording their countdown to midnight.

The new year will see the duo’s family of four grow to a family of five, as Kardashian and West are expecting their third child via surrogacy. In a recent episode of KUWTK, it was revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Even though she’s expecting through a surrogate, Kardashian said she was just as excited about sharing the news with her family as if she was the one physically pregnant.

During her pregnancies with North, 4, and Saint, 2, Kardashian suffered from preeclampsia, during which her placenta didn’t attach correctly. She and West have long considered surrogacy, but Kardashian has discussed the incredibly involved process to get paired with a surrogate, revealing that she had already been dealing with the surrogacy agency for a year before she was paired with the woman who could potentially carry her next child.

“I think everything did happen for a reason, because the surrogate I really love got approved … She’s the perfect fit for us.”

She later also told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that the pregnancy did not feel real, saying, “The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I’m like really thankful. Like I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this.”

However, she admitted that she’s frustrated not to be able to have her own baby.

“It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own,” she told Kourtney. “It is a weird dynamic. Like, I go to all the doctor’s appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives.”

“Of course I want to know every last detail that’s going on with my baby and that’s super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don’t want to be that person that’s trying to control her every move,” she continued. “It’s going to be a long hard process but I’m going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier.”

The new year will also see more of the Kardashian siblings expanding their families. Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 33-year-old announced on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, it’s been rumored for months that younger sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting, although the 20-year-old has refrained from commenting on the rumors and has attempted to remain out of the spotlight.