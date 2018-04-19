Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Want Another Baby This Year

Even though they just had a new baby earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly want another one by the end of 2018.

Speaking to In Touch, a source close to the power couple explained that they are serious about adding to their family of five, after just welcoming baby Chicago only three months ago.

“It’s always been a question of when, not if they’ll add to the family,” the source explained to the outlet. “They’re confident they can cope with this because of the support they have with childcare.”

As was widely reported, Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago into the world by way of surrogate back in January. The source suggested that they would go with this option again for a new baby.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy, since their marriage is hardly in the ideal place and they’re already struggling to cope with the demands of three kids,” the source added. “But they’re ignoring all reason and going with their impulse here.”

The reports of Kardashian and West looking to have another child come on the heels of Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian having a new baby girl, True Thompson.

True’s father is Khloe’s boyfriend, and NBA star, Tristan Thompson, who has been alleged to have been cheating on her for several months with multiple women while she has been pregnant.

While many have chimed in with their take on the allegations, West reportedly threatened Thompson with physical violence over the allegations that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”

Additionally, a separate source close to Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mother, claims, “Kris is plotting revenge, and it is not going to be pretty. She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”

“The family is livid and Tristan is not the person they thought he was,” a third source reportedly said. “The family said that their main concern is Khloe and the baby now and they will deal with Tristan next. He will be very sorry that he did this to Khloe and will pay dearly for his sins.”