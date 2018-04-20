Kim Kardashian Posts Kanye West Make out Video During Sister Kourtney’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian locked lips with husband Kanye West during sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday party.

The KarJenner clan and their friends came together Thursday night to help Kourtney Kardashian celebrate being one year closer to the big 4-0, and sister Kim was quick to document the celebration on Instagram, including a steamy kissing session with her husband.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality diligently recorded the night’s events for fans to see. Her story began with momager Kris Jenner addressing the crowd while drinking and smoking a cigarette, then went on to show Kardashian posing with sister Kendall Jenner. Soon, however, the camera turns to show Kardashian and West locked in a sizzling smooch.

Kardashian has been active on social media in recent days.

Over the course of the past week, the KKW Beauty CEO, 37, posted plenty of sun-soaked snaps from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, including a rare selfie with husband Kanye West, which she simply captioned “Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)”

A source close to the power couple recently revealed that they are serious about adding to their family of five, after just welcoming baby Chicago only three months ago.

“It’s always been a question of when, not if they’ll add to the family,” the source told Radar Online. “They’re confident they can cope with this because of the support they have with childcare.”

As was widely reported, Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago into the world by way of surrogate back in January. The source suggested that they would go with this option again for a new baby.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy, since their marriage is hardly in the ideal place and they’re already struggling to cope with the demands of three kids,” the source added. “But they’re ignoring all reason and going with their impulse here.”

The reports of Kardashian and West looking to have another child come on the heels of Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian welcoming baby girl True Thompson into the world on April 12.

True’s father, Khloe’s NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has been alleged to have been cheating on her for several months with multiple women over the course of her pregnancy.

While many have chimed in with their take on the allegations, West reportedly threatened Thompson with physical violence over the allegations that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”