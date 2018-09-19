Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leaving Los Angeles for Chicago

Kanye West is getting back to his Chicago roots, and he’s taking wife Kim Kardashian with him.

The “I Love It” announced the big news Monday at a Chicago event he attended alongside Chance the Rapper, reported TMZ Tuesday, saying, “I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again.”

Sources close to the rapper then told the outlet that West and Kardashian have already found a home they’re planning to purchase in the Windy City, but that the couple will also be keeping all of their properties in Los Angeles, where they currently call home with their three kids. West’s Yeezy offices will also be relocated from Calabasas, California, to Chicago.

West has long repped his hometown, even setting up a nonprofit for underprivileged kids named after his late mother, Donda’s House.

But West and the charity have been at odds as of recent after Kardashian slammed the co-founder, rapper Rhymefest, on Twitter for claiming West had “abandoned” the youth of Chicago and the charity.

Kardashian responded on Twitter in May, “U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging [sic] Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation [sic].”

She continued: “I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye… You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!

It was at that point the charity had to step in and drop the name of West’s mother for the sake of the kids it serves.

“Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc.,” it said in a statement. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organisation, has brought us to this decision.”

“Over the last five years we have put our students and our community first. We’d like to thank all of our supporters and we assure you that our hearts have always been with the City of Chicago and we will continue to support youth in our future endeavors,” the statement added. “We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.”

