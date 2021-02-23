Kim Kardashian Honors Late Dad Robert Kardashian Sr. on His Birthday

✖

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her father, Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would have been his 77th birthday. In a post shared to Instagram, Kardashian shared a throwback photo of her father, her sisters and brother to commemorate the special day. In her caption, she said she hopes her dad will come visit her "in a dream soon."

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," she wrote. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it." She ended with, "Please come visit me in a dream soon [pray hands emoji]. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?!? I just miss you sooooo much!"

Along with her post, she also took to her Instagram stories to share family photos. In one, she showed her dad in a yellow shirt on a golf course according to PEOPLE and captioned it, "Happy Birthday daddy! God you would be soooo old LOL." She posted another photo of her leaning on her dad and kept it simple with, "I miss you!"

She went on to share a number of other photos, including one of her dad and brother, Robert Kardashian, in matching red suits, while she rocked an amazing 90s vibe. Fans will remember, Kardashian was brought to tears for her 40th birthday when her estranged husband, Kanye West, surprised her with a hologram of her father. In the life-like visual of her dad, Kardashian played it over-and-over again and shared the sweet gift with her followers online as well.

In the hologram's speech, "Robert" told Kardashian she is now "40 and all grown up" and she looks "beautiful, just like a little girl," according to Page Six. The hologram told her that he watches over her sisters, brother, and their children "every day." Later "Robert" told Kardashian he was "proud of the woman that you've become, Kimberly, and all that you've accomplished. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It's a long and hard road, but it's worth it, and I'm with you every step of the way." In the end, the hologram told Kardashian she is a "proud Armenian and I am a proud Armenian father."