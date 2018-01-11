Kim Kardashian Flashes Diamond Grill for First Time Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is showing off her bling just over a year after suffering a traumatic robbery in Paris.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member showed off her diamond grill on Instagram stories Wednesday while hanging out with DJ and model Sita Abellan. The two took a couple of selfies and videos together, in which Kim showed off her diamond mouthpieces, reading “KIM” across her lower teeth.

The KKW Beauty CEO has been keeping her jewelry to a minimum after being bound and held at gunpoint in October 2016 shortly after posting photos of her expensive accessories at Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian wasn’t hurt during the robbery, but the criminals did steal more than $11 million worth of jewelry, including her $4.9 million engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Since then, she’s held off on sharing so much on social media, even reportedly refusing to house her bling in her remodeled Hidden Hills mansion.

“I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there’s nothing wrong, truly—it’s OK if you’re proud of that and you work so hard and you get something—it’s just not who I am anymore,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in April.

“It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” she continued. “It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before. I’m so happy that my kids get this me, and that this is who I’m raising my kids [as]—because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

Kardashian and husband Kanye West have a growing family to protect in addition to their jewels.

The two are expecting a third child via a surrogate, who is set to give birth to a baby girl “any day now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The couple is already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2.

There will also be new cousin(s) in the mix. Sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed on Dec. 20 that she was expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and sister Kylie Jenner is believed to be expecting her first baby with rapper Travis Scott as well.

None of the KarJenner clan has addressed Jenner’s pregnancy rumors at this point in time, but some fans have gone as far as to accuse the 20-year-old of having already had her baby.

Photo credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan