Kim Kardashian Fans Notice One Big Problem in New Family Photo With Sister Kourtney’s Kids

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are known as queens of the epic family photo, but their latest group shot had just a little problem that quickly caught their followers’ eyes. Sharing a picture of their whole Tokyo trip crew, including Kourtney’s three children with ex Scott Disick and all but one of Kardashian’s children with husband Kanye West — 7-month-old Psalm didn’t get in on the fun — the KKW mogul captioned it, “So many moods #Tokyo.”

One major mood that caught her followers’ eyes was Kourtney’s son Reign, who stood in the middle of the jungle gym screaming with his head thrown back as the picture was taken. The reason for his displeasure? Some smashed fingers.

“[Oh my God] Reign,” Kardashian family friend Tracy Romulus commented, to which Kourtney replied alongside a crying laughing emoji, “Someone was standing on his fingers.”

From the photo, it looked like the person stepping on the 4-year-old’s fingers could either be cousin North or siblings Mason or Penelope, but Kourtney didn’t give up the name of the culprit in the comments.

It’s been a difficult couple months for Kourtney, who has been struggling with setting boundaries as she films Keeping Up With the Kardshians with her sisters. In Sunday’s episode, Kardashian even threatened to fire Kourtney after she wouldn’t give details about her romantic life.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” she explained of her desire to keep things to herself as she gets older. “The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian felt snubbed, however, having put so much of their lives on TV for everyone.

“This ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for [KUWTK]?” a Twitter user asked Khloé after the episode aired. “cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot?”

“Kendall and Kylie have different contracts,” Khloé explained. “Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

