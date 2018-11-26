Kim Kardashian Extends Olive Branch to Tristan Thompson After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian decided to take the first step in repairing her relationship with Tristan Thompson for the sake of sister Khloé Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday as the two continued to feud over his infidelity

Following a tough talk with Thompson off-camera during last week’s episode, Kardashian and Thompson were not speaking, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player blocked her on Instagram, which only sparked more issues for the angry reality personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s just too petty for me, and I can go there in the pretty department,” she told the cameras. “It’s not easy for me to forget the fact that he broke Khloé’s heart. I can’t really get over that right now.”

Khloé definitely wasn’t ready to let the cheating go herself, but wanted to allow True to have both her mom and dad around, especially early on, before making a decision about their relationship. Avoiding that drama, however, pushed the new mom away from her family during a time when she definitely needed them.

“Kim and Tristan have not been in the same room together since they’ve had that talk in Cleveland, so it’s just awkward for me,” she admitted to the cameras. “I’m in a very uncomfortable position, and I don’t know how they’re both gonna act — what is gonna happen when they get face-to-face.”

When the Good American designer made the trip back to Calabasas with her little one, that meant Kardashian getting excluded from some moments with her new niece, which she both understood and was saddened by. So in the end, she decided to extend an olive branch to Thompson in the interest of family harmony, showing up to the couple’s home together and starting up a lighthearted conversation about pickleball.

The family reunification efforts appear to be working, with Khloé and Thompson spending Thanksgiving together as a family in Cleveland, a decision she took to Twitter to defend on the holiday.

“Y’all are reaching now,” she wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but [Tristan] being in season (with the Cleveland Cavaliers), he can not.”

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!!” she continued. “Happy Thanksgiving I guess [laughing out loud].”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!