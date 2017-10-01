Kim Kardashian Blasts Donald Trump Following His Message to Puerto Rico

Following the devastating hurricane that ripped through Puerto Rico earlier this month, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down Donald Trump after his comments to the victims of the natural disaster.

Trump, who has been tearing through the NFL all week long, tweeted Saturday afternoon that “fake news” was manipulating the rhetoric of his presidency as a way to “get Trump.”

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“To the people of Puerto Rico: Do not believe the [Fake News],” the president tweeted.

While some of his followers praised his words, others suggested it was not right of him to be tweeting in the current climate and using the Puerto Rico disaster as another way to discredit the media.

However, Kardashian had her own message for the president after he told Puerto Rican residents recovering from Hurricane Maria to not believe the “fake news.”

They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying! Please step up & help! https://t.co/AP8PnapWaO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017

“They don’t have power to watch the news!!!” she wrote. “Please stop tweeting [and] golfing while people are dying! Please step up [and] help!”

Kardashian has been quite vocal about her opposition to the president, telling Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that her 4-year-old daughter would be a better leader.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.”

Trump has not responded to Kardashian yet.