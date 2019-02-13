Kim Kardashian Reveals She Doesn’t Smile to Prevent Wrinkles

Kim Kardashian’s extensive skincare and beauty regimen has an unexpected kicker when it comes to keeping the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ star looking ageless.

When asked the secret to smooth skin by an attendee at her Los Angeles makeup Master Class Saturday, PEOPLE reports she replied honestly, “Don’t smile.”

Kardashian has given this unusual beauty advice before, opening up to C Magazine about how her first pregnancy with her and husband Kanye West‘s 5-year-old daughter, North West, changed her perception of her body.

“Last time [contributed to] not only the weight, but also the swelling that everyone would make fun of, not understanding that I had this condition,” Kardashian said of the preeclampsia that caused her to bloat during her first two pregnancies.

“Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about,” she said. “After I had the baby, I was like, ‘These are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control.’”

It was a traumatic experience, she continued, and one that readjusted her view on smiling in public for photos.

“‘I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out,’” Kardashian added. “Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot.”

That doesn’t mean the KKW Beauty founder doesn’t have a lot to smile about, welcoming daughter Chicago via a surrogate in January 2017 and eagerly awaiting the birth of her fourth child via a surrogate, a little boy.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 7, the mother of three explained that she hoped a fourth child would level out her chaotic home.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” Kardashian said, shocking father-of-two Fallon.

She explained that when she welcomed son Saint, 3, after North, it was much harder than adding Chicago, 1, to the family, saying that four would be a balanced number and even out the workload between her and her husband.

“I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one,” she said. “So he’s like still living his life.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on March 31.

Photo credit: Getty / Chesnot