Kim Kardashian Deletes Vacation Photos Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

After being called out by her fans, Kim Kardashian has deleted all the bikini photos she posted after news hit of Tristan Thompson cheating on her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 37 was met with hefty fan backlash after she continued to document her sun-soaked Turks & Caicos vacation with a sizzling series of bikini photos; now, it appears those photos have disappeared from Instagram altogether.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, took to Instagram with the steamy photos Wednesday, just hours after reports and video surfaced of Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33 — but fans thought they should be rushing to nine-month-pregnant Khloe’s side instead of sharing vacation photos.

While Kim captioned a photo of herself, Kourtney and friend Kristen Crawley while on vacation in Turks & Caicos with the caption “ride or die,” fans were not happy.

Kourtney also came under fire after posting a photo of the two sisters in green hued swimwear while lying across a cream day bed.

Looking straight into the camera, Kourtney captioned the photo: ‘You got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes’. Kim reposted the same photo with the caption: “Okuuuuurrrr.”

Followers expressed their anger toward Kim and Kourtney’s posts in the comments section, feeling the sisters should be more sensitive to her sister.

“They posing for the gram, and Khloe is crying in the car,” one user wrote.

Perez Hilton also inserted himself in the comments asking how Khloé was doing, as another commenter wrote: “Speaking of ride or die. Is Khloe OK today?”

Other users shamed the Kardashian sisters for not flying home immediately after news of the cheating scandal emerged.

“Your [sic] still posting,” one user commented.

“We love you Kim but NOT today! We are [Team Khloe] until further notice.” another one wrote.

“F- losers. You and Kim still posting your bikini pics while ur sister is going through hell while just getting played in front of the whole world. [Shaking my head] we see your priorities,” one posted on Kourtney’s photo.

While Kim’s photos still remain on her Twitter feed and Kourtney’s have not been removed at all, it seems the backlash was enough for Kim to delete the Instagram photos.

The Instagram drama came a day after news surfaced of Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson gallivanting around New York City on Saturday night with another woman, as Khloe prepared to give birth to their daughter back in Cleveland, Ohio.

In town for a Monday night game against the Knicks, Thompson was spotted by club-goers at the PH-D rooftop bar; footage surfaced of what appeared to be him kissing a mystery woman.

Later, Thompson and the woman were spotted heading back into his Manhattan hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning. The woman emerged from the building a while later, apparently carrying an overnight bag.

No official response has been issued from the KarJenner clan, though multiple sources close to the reality TV family have said they’re working on a strategy.

The family’s main priority reportedly remains Khloe’s comfort. The mom-to-be, who is due any day now, is reportedly focusing all her energy on her impending childbirth while trying to keep stress levels low, which may be harder said than done, seeing as Thompson returned to Cleveland Tuesday.