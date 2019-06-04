Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North’s Corset-Inspired Dress After Criticism

Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter, North West, is quickly evolving into a mini trendsetter, but one of the 4-year-old’s outfits recently struck a chord with a corner of the Internet who deemed it too provocative.

North was spotted wearing what appeared to be a cream-colored corset over a peach silk dress, and critics immediately blasted Kardashian West for allowing her daughter to wear the design.

To set the record straight, the reality star took to Twitter to explain that the corset was faux.

“I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration,” she wrote alongside a video of herself showing off the dress.

“This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset. It’s just fabric on the front that looks like a corset,” she said in the clip. “I think it’s really cute. I bought it from a designer. It’s just fabric, people. It’s not a real corset.”

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

The mom of two also shared a second tweet of the dress in which she wrote, “Just decoration not a real corset.”