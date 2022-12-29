Kim Kardashian Criticized for Video of Dogs Appearing to Live in Garage

Kim Kardashian has faced backlash after posting and deleting a TikTok video that appeared to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi, and Sake, living in her garage. As the Skims founder attempted to showcase the dogs' holiday setup, which included stockings, trees, and more, she accidentally filmed the pets in tiny coats playing next to a large pen. After Kardashian, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West's shared account, criticism only worsened. "This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…," commented a TikTok user who reposted the video. Several fans questioned why Sushi and Sake were being kept in a garage while their owner lived in a mansion.

"Nobody's saying their freezing, ofc her garage is heated. The issue is – she clearly doesn't like them. Keeps them penned & away from the main house," commented a viewer. "It's like, no they're not being mistreated, but you'd think someone in a mansion would have like a dog room inside the mansion and not the garage," remarked another. In defense of Kardashian, others pointed out that her garage was more luxurious than most. "It's probably just for overnight. A lot of people does this, trainers too. They look comfortable and are safe from coyotes," wrote one user. "Kims garage is better than most homes!" wrote another. They have a damn TREE." Meanwhile, PETA is focusing on Kardashian, following the blowback on her video, telling Page Six that it's "hoping hard" her canines have alternative arrangements.

"Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange told the outlet. "What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family." Kardashian has a past with PETA due to her former pro-fur stance. The organization even rallied behind a protester throwing flour on the reality star in 2012. However, in 2019, Kardashian announced on social media that she had all of her favorite fur coats remade into faux fur, and PETA expressed support for the move. The group commented on the Instagram post: "LOVE it Thank you for making compassionate changes that save animals and showing the world that FurFree styles are the future!" Kardashian hasn't responded publicly to the backlash, and the Pomeranians have yet to be seen again on social media.