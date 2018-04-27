Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Make Phone-Free Dinner Plans Amid Their Husbands’ Twitter Spat

Kanye West caused a major social media storm this week after the rapper fired off a series of tweets voicing his admiration for Donald Trump, writing that the two both have “dragon energy,” among other things.

The next day, West posted a screenshot of what appears to be a text conversation between himself and John Legend, with the musician having texted West in response to his support of Trump.

Both musician’s wives eventually got involved, with Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, first tweeting about the fact that West had decided to share the screenshot of his text with Legend.

“Everyone keeps asking me to comment on s—. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter,” she wrote. “And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, tweeted in defense of her husband, slamming the media for making West’s rant about his mental health.

Despite the drama, Teigen and Kardashian did have a little bit of fun with the whole thing, with Teigen first asking Kardashian if they were still on for dinner on Friday.

Kardashian responded, “Yes but maybe no phones,” along with a series of laughing and phone emojis.

Legend’s text had read, “Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for.”

He continued, “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

West responded, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Things seemed to be fine between the pair, with Legend responding thoughtfully to West’s words as well as using the opportunity to jokingly promote his new single.

