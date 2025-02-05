Kim Kardashian Chops 7 Inches Off Her Hair for Dramatic Bob

Kim Kardashian has a new look. The SKIMS founder, known for her ever evolving fashions and beauty trends, recently debuted a new hairstyle, showing her shorter tresses. On Sunday, Feb. 2, hairstylist Chris Appleton opened up about Kardashian’s new flipped-up bob hairstyle, which she showed off on Feb. 1.

“Love this new chop on Kim, we got 7 inches off her hair! (No it’s not a wig before u start lol),” he said in an Instagram post featuring a solo shot of Kardashian, and a photo of them together, as well as a snap of her chopped-off hair on the ground. The mom of four first debuted shorter hair in December, when she posted holiday photos. The Christmas photos with her kids show her bob.

The new season of The Kardashians is set to premiere on Feb. 6. Season 6 seemingly introduces Kim’s new love interest, the first she publicly claims since her split from SNL alum, Pete Davidson.

In the trailer, she says in a confessional: “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” before adding, “Me, not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

In another scene shown in the trailer, she tells someone on the phone, “I have a dinner with someone.” The mystery man’s identity has yet to be revealed. After her split from Davidson, she was spotted out several times with Odell Beckham Jr. in late 2023 and early 2024. She never confirmed they were dating, but sources say they dated on and off for a year before breaking up.

After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, now known as Ye, in 2021. Some of their co-parenting woes have played out on the show. Ye has since gone on to marry Bianca Censori.