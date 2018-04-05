Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Lingerie Selfie

Kim Kardashian selfies in her Calvins!

Combing through some behind-the-scenes photos of her Calvin Klein photo shoot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality found a sexy, never-before-seen mirror selfie she shared with her social media followers Wednesday.

In the photo, Kardashian showed off her tiny waist and ample cleavage in a matching black Calvin Klein bra and panty set, paired with a natural makeup look and long black locks.

Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot #MyCalvins #ad pic.twitter.com/Oh07vDyh8q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

“Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My [Calvin Klein] shoot,” she tweeted, adding the hashtags, “My Calvins” and “ad.”

Fans were quick to deem the photo an iconic selfie.

Others mocked the KKW Beauty CEO for her photo, claiming it was photoshopped or too similar to her other looks.

Fans will remember that the Calvin Klein campaign Kim posed for along sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

Jenner, who had yet to announce she was pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, Stormi Webster, managed to hide her belly throughout the shoot, infuriating fans looking for more confirmation of her pregnancy.

Stormi, now two months old, has captured the hearts of all the KarJenners, as well as the KarJenner crew.

Baby Stormi is “just an angel” Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods gushed to PEOPLE last month, adding, “everything she does is cute.”

When asked about Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”

She continued about her friend’s pregnancy: “It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go. I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

