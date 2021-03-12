Kim Kardashian Called out by Fans on Social Media for Photo of 'Snowfall'

✖

Kim Kardashian is once again having to defend herself from internet trolls. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo to her Instagram stories showing hail falling from the sky and on the concrete, but she referred to it as snow and her followers were quick to correct her. However, she was just as quick to call them out and show she's not taking any of it too seriously.

In the first photo, Kardashian showed the hail on the ground as it fell from the sky, but several were quick to send her messages. According to InTouch, one person said, "Lovely Kim Kardashian, it's hail, not snow. Or maybe you say sleet? but most definitely not snow. Although, I get the excitement considering your location." Someone else wrote, "I don't want to laugh but I am. Poor Kim! She's all intrigued , too, LOL. In her defense, it's cold over there right now! So, I could see how she thinks it's snow."

However, the mom-of-four was quick to respond saying, "OK, OK, I get the message!!! It is HAIL! not SNOW. I'm not a meteorologist, people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain't one. If it's hailing in Calabasas in March, I call it snow!!! OKURRR." She's also been coming to her eldest daughter, North's defense after the 40-year-old showcased the 7-year-old's artwork. The advanced piece of art had several in doubt that it was actually North's but Kardashian was quick to put the haters in their place.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!!" she wrote, followed up with a lengthy response. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCEFGZFDT!!!!!!" Needless to say, the mom was not pleased at those who doubted her daughter's abilities, and she's not one to sit quiet.