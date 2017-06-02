Kim Kardashian Unveils More Details About Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Chimes In

Kim Kardashian is not happy at all with Caitlyn Jenner for throwing shade at Kris Jenner in her new memoir. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke with Kris about the issue and slammed Caitlyn for “scapegoating” her mother.

“So I read Caitlyn’s book,” Kim said at the beginning of a clip from Sunday’s episode of KUWTK.

The 36-year-old reality star continued by saying: “She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine. But I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Like everything is always your fault.”

Kris Jenner then addressed the fact that former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner claimed that she was “hoarding” all the money the two of them made on their hit E! series. The 61-year-old momager says that she was the one responsible for taking care of their finances and that Caitlyn was wrong to make the claim that she was keeping all the money.

“She never paid a bill from 1972!” she said. “[Caitlyn] didn’t know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes, ‘Well, Kris didn’t need me anymore. All the checks for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they all went to Kris.’”

Kris continued by saying: “‘Went to Kris?’ How about it went to the mortgage and the insurance and education? You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn’t even have it.”

Another issue that Kris touched on was how Caitlyn opened up about her failed marriage with former wife Linda Thompson.

“She weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up,” Kris said. “Cait could’ve told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is; ‘Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria. Why wouldn’t you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?”

Kim responded by lashing out at Caitlyn for starting multiple families, including the one with her mother.

“[Caitlyn] just literally started three families with three different people and f***ed everyone over,” Kim said.

Kris concluded by saying: “[Caitlyn] can’t handle that negative publicity, so I’m going to be the scapegoat. She’s going to throw me under the bus.”

This isn’t the first time that Kim Kardashian has bashed Caitlyn Jenner. She recently spoke out about how she was going to be taking Kris’s side in the ongoing feud.